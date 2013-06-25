June 25 Barnes & Noble Inc reported on
Tuesday that its quarterly net loss more than doubled as sales
of its Nook device and e-books continued to plunge and business
at its bookstores declined.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain reported a net loss of
$118.6 million, or $2.11 per share, for the fiscal fourth
quarter ended April 27, compared with a loss of $56.9 million,
or $1.06 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue of its Nook business, including e-books and devices,
fell 34 percent as it sold fewer e-readers and tablets and
slashed prices.
At its namesake bookstores, sales at stores open at least 15
months fell 8.8 percent. Barnes & Noble expects retail sales to
be down by a high single digit percentage in its new fiscal
year.
Companywide, revenue was down 7.4 percent to $1.28 billion.