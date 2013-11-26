Nov 26 Barnes & Noble Inc reported an 8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as sales fell across all its businesses, including its bookstores and Nook e-readers and e-books.

The largest U.S. bookstore chain said revenue fell to $1.73 billion in the second quarter from $1.88 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)