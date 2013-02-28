BRIEF-Kroger declares dividend, approves $500 mln share repurchase program
* Kroger board of directors declares quarterly dividend, approves incremental $500 million share repurchase program
Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Inc : * CEO confirms "ongoing discussions between (riggio) and the strategic
committee of the board" * CEO says plan is for nook media to self-finance by managing costs, generating
cash flow in the Barnes & Noble college business * CEO says taken steps to significantly reduce the costs, overhead in the
digital consumer business, to operate nook media business at a positive
EBITDA * CEO working to have cnook digital content and retailing service in
approximately 10 countries by summer * Barnes & noble stores exec says "not the case" chain is accelerating store
closings * Barnes & noble stores exec says 95 percent of stores are profitable, no plans
to close any of these
* Announces agreement to acquire 62 Wendy's units from Wendy's franchisee
