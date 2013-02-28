Feb 28 Barnes & Noble Inc : * CEO confirms "ongoing discussions between (riggio) and the strategic

committee of the board" * CEO says plan is for nook media to self-finance by managing costs, generating

cash flow in the Barnes & Noble college business * CEO says taken steps to significantly reduce the costs, overhead in the

digital consumer business, to operate nook media business at a positive

EBITDA * CEO working to have cnook digital content and retailing service in

approximately 10 countries by summer * Barnes & noble stores exec says "not the case" chain is accelerating store

closings * Barnes & noble stores exec says 95 percent of stores are profitable, no plans

to close any of these