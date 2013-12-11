NEW YORK Dec 11 Barnes & Noble Inc
Chairman Leonard Riggio has sold 2 million of his shares in the
bookstore chain he founded, lowering his stake in the company to
26.3 percent, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
The sale, coupled with a donation of 160,000 shares Riggio
made to a foundation that bears his name, leaves him with some
15.75 million shares in the company he turned into a national
chain of big-box bookstores. He remains its biggest shareholder.
Riggio sold the 2 million shares on Tuesday for $13.81
apiece, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
In February, Riggio said he might make an offer to buy the
bookstore chain's retail business but he dropped his plan in
August. Barnes & Noble also operates a digital books and device
business and a college campus bookstore. All three businesses
have been facing sales declines this year.