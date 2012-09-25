Sept 25 Barnes & Noble Inc said on
Tuesday it was launching a video streaming and download service
this autumn for its Nook e-books and device business.
Barnes & Noble, the largest U.S. bookstore chain, said its
Nook Video service will allow shoppers to buy movies and
television shows from HBO, owned by Time Warner Inc ;
Viacom Inc ; Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
and Walt Disney Studios.
Barnes & Noble's Nook tablet and e-reader devices have found
favor with shoppers, allowing the bookseller to win as much as
30 percent of the e-books market, according to its own
estimates.
But the company faces intense competition from Amazon.com
Inc, which already offers the Prime Instant Video
service and makes the Kindle Fire tablet.
Earlier this month, Amazon signed a three-year deal with
Hollywood studio Epix that will add thousands of movies to
Amazon's video streaming library.
The Nook Video service will launch in the United States this
autumn, and in time for the holiday season in the United
Kingdom, where Barnes & Noble will start selling Nook devices,
also this autumn.
Videos that are streamed and downloaded from Barnes &
Noble's Nook store will be stored in Nook Cloud.