By Phil Wahba and Basil Katz
NEW YORK Oct 24 Barnes & Noble Inc said
on Wednesday that customers who shopped at 63 of its stores as
recently as last month may have had their credit or debit card
information stolen in what the U.S. bookstore chain called a
"sophisticated criminal effort."
The retailer, which operates a total of almost 700
bookstores, said that federal law enforcement authorities have
been informed of the breach and that it is supporting their
investigation.
Barnes & Noble said it had detected tampering with one
personal identification number (PIN) pad device at each of the
63 affected stores and by Sept. 14 had disconnected all the pads
at every one of its stores. The tampering affected less than 1
percent of its PIN pads.
Bugs were planted in the PIN pads that allowed credit card
and PIN numbers to be pulled, Barnes & Noble said.
The company said it did not know how many customers were
affected. The stores are in California, Connecticut, Florida,
Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and
Rhode Island, Barnes & Noble said.
Barnes & Noble advised customers who have swiped their cards
at any of the affected stores to change their debit-card PIN
numbers as a precaution, and to check their statements for
unauthorized transactions.
Still, the company said its customer database was secure,
and that purchases made on the Barnes & Noble website, Nook
e-reader and Nook mobile apps were not affected. It also said
none of the pads at its college campus stores were affected.
A spokesman for the FBI said on Wednesday that the agency's
New York field division had been investigating the breach at
Barnes & Noble since September.
Barnes & Noble was not required immediately to inform
customers of the breach because it received so-called "safe
harbor" letters from federal prosecutors, the FBI spokesman
said. Safe harbor letters are used infrequently to allow law
enforcement agencies to continue investigations secretly.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan
declined comment on the letters.
Barnes & Noble shares were down 0.72 percent at $15.21
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.