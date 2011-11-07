Nov 7 Book-seller Barnes & Noble Inc (BKS.N) introduced a Nook tablet computer priced at $249 on Monday.

The Nook tablet weighs less than one pound, allows nine hours of video viewing, offers 16 gigabytes of storage and is integrated tightly with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) libraries, Chief Executive William Lynch said. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York and Alistair Barr in San Francisco; Editing by Derek Caney)