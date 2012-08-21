* Quarterly loss 78 cents/share vs Wall St loss view 98
cents
* Digital content sales up 46 percent
* Shares down 1 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Aug 21 Barnes & Noble Inc said sales of
its Nook e-reader device had fallen, sending its shares lower on
Tuesday even as it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
net loss.
The company, whose share of the U.S. e-book market stands at
between 25 percent and 30 percent, said Nook sales had suffered
due to lower selling prices and because it could not meet demand
for the Nook that allows readers to read in the dark.
Sales of high-margin digital content through Nook rose 46
percent in the first quarter ended on July 28, the company said,
but overall Nook sales, including devices, rose only slightly to
$192 million from $191.4 million a year earlier.
"While digital content sales rose 46 percent, we are
discouraged that Nook device unit sales plunged significantly
despite price cuts," S&P Capital IQ analyst Michael Souers wrote
in a note to clients. "We think competitive pressures will
continue to drive thinning gross margins in that segment."
Shares of Barnes & Noble were down 1 percent at $12.23 in
midday trading.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain said Nook losses before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization had increased to
$57 million from $51 million as it took down prices on its
devices and continued to make investments.
The company, which has poured hundreds of millions of
dollars into the development of the Nook, said on Monday that it
would introduce the device in Britain.
Earlier this month, Barnes & Noble lowered the prices on
some of its Nook devices to compete in the tablet market against
rivals such as Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc.
The company reported a 4.6 percent rise in comparable-store
sales, or a 7.6 percent increase excluding Nook.
Barnes & Noble said the bookstores had benefited from market
consolidation, including last year's closing of Borders Group
Inc, and strong sales of the "Fifty Shades" erotic book trilogy.
"We continue to be encouraged by the performance of our
physical brick-and-mortar business," Chief Executive Officer
William Lynch said on a conference call with analysts. "In the
beginning of last year, we stated that we expected our stores to
benefit from industry consolidation, shrinking the number of
places for readers to shop a selection of books."
Total revenue increased 2.5 percent to $1.5 billion.
Barnes & Noble said its net loss for the quarter had
narrowed to $41 million, or 78 cents per share, from $56.6
million, or 99 cents a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 98 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.