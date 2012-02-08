Feb 8 Luxury department store chain Barneys New York Inc has hired a prominent bankruptcy and restructuring firm to help it with debts coming due this year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Barneys, which operates nine department stores including a flagship on Manhattan's Madison Avenue and a chain of lower end co-op stores, hired law firm Kirkland & Ellis in the last two weeks, the Journal said.

A spokeswoman for Barneys, whose debtors include billionaire investor Ron Burkle, in a statement emailed to Reuters confirmed Barneys is "actively engaged in discussions" with a small group of lenders and hopes to resolve the matter quickly.

Hiring a restructuring firm does not necessarily mean Barneys is planning to seek bankruptcy protection. Firms such as Kirkland also provide advice to help companies restructure debt outside of court.

The upscale chain's sales swooned during the financial crisis of 2008-09, when well-heeled shoppers pulled back on luxury spending. But like Saks Inc, Nordstrom Inc and Neiman Marcus Group, Barneys' sales have rebounded in the last two years.

The Barneys spokeswoman said sales at stores open at least a year rose 18 percent in December and earnings excluding taxes, depreciation, interest and amortization were up 40 percent last fiscal year.

Jones Group Inc sold Barneys for $942 million in 2007 and sold it to Istithmar World, the investment arm of state-owned Dubai World, in September 2007. That acquisition left Barneys with a $660 million debt load. (Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Bernard Orr)