LONDON Jan 23 Michel Barnier, European Commissioner in charge of financial regulation, said on Monday that he would stick strictly to a timetable already agreed for implementing stricter Basel III bank capital requirements.

Barnier, who was visiting London to see British Finance Minister George Osborne and representatives from its financial centre, made his remarks after a newspaper report suggested France and Germany were pushing for a delay.

Barnier has already proposed a draft EU law to implement Basel III in the 27-nation bloc.

"I hope this text will be most strict, coherent and faithful to Basel III," Barnier told reporters after a speech in the financial district.

He also said that he would publish a draft law outlining a new regime to manage cross-border banks in crisis within the next few weeks.

"We are ready," Barnier said.

The draft law on winding up troubled cross-border banks will take 1-2 years to approve and was not aimed at addressing the current euro zone crisis, Barnier said.

He has signalled he wants to include a measure in the draft law to impose losses on bank bondholders to shore up an ailing lender.

He added that no country would be forced to accept a financial transaction tax.

In his speech, he said there was no plot against the UK financial sector and that Britain needed the EU as much as the EU needed Britain. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)