NEW YORK Nov 3 The $7 billion Baron Growth fund
initiated positions in biotechnology firms Atara
Biotherapeutics Inc and ConforMIS Inc during a
sell-off in biotech companies last quarter, according to a
letter to shareholders.
Atara looks attractive because of its T-cell therapy that
targets cancer-specific antigens, fund manager Ron Baron wrote.
Shares of the company are up 7.6 percent for the year to date.
ConforMIS, meanwhile, uses 3D printing technology to develop
custom implants for joint replacement procedures and is
well-positioned to take market share, he wrote. Shares of the
company are up 11.4 percent for the year.
The purchases, which were made in the quarter that ended
Sept. 30, came amid a deep decline in the Nasdaq Biotechnology
Index that at one point saw the index down 27 percent from the
highs it reached in July. The biotech sector bottomed in early
October, and is up 7.5 percent over the last month.
With a loss of 0.5 percent for the year through Monday, the
Baron Growth fund is trailing the return of the broad Standard &
Poor's 500 index by 4.4 percentage points, a performance that
puts it in the bottom 79th percentile among mid-cap growth funds
tracked by Morningstar.
