UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Baron De Ley SA :
* 9-month revenue up 7.2 percent to 60.8 million euros
* 9-month EBITDA down 4.6 percent at 23.3 million euros
* 9-month cash flow up 6.0 percent to 24.5 million euros
* 9-month profit after tax up 18.6 percent to 16.6 million euros
* 9-month net financial debt at 96.0 million euros at Sept 30 versus 96.3 million euros last year
* 9-month bottled wine sale up 3 percent to 55.5 million euros
* Sees FY sales comparable to last year
* 9-month bottled wine sales export up 3.6 percent versus last year Source text: bit.ly/1slTShc
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources