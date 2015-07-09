(Adds CEO comments, analyst reactions, shares)

LONDON, July 9 Barratt Developments, Britain's biggest housebuilder, said a cut in the tax breaks for landlords did not threaten a buoyant housing market after it forecast better than expected full-year profit.

Shares in builders fell sharply on Wednesday after finance minister George Osborne said he would reduce the tax relief on buy-to-let mortgages for higher rate taxpayers.

Barratt, which has seen it stock rise 62 percent over the past year, fell nearly 6 percent after the budget announcement.

Chief Executive David Thomas said on Thursday that the company sold about 10 percent of the 16,447 houses it built in the year to end-June to landlords, and most of those were bought for cash or through a company.

"The number of transactions that would be in any way impacted by the changes would be much lower than 10 percent," he said.

"We felt the reaction in the market yesterday was very overdone."

Shares in Barratt were trading up 1.2 percent at 602 pence at 0805 GMT.

Barratt said it expected to report a better-than-expected 45 percent rise in profit after it completed more homes than forecast and would also be helped by house price inflation.

The company said pretax profit would come in at around 565 million pounds ($870.5 million), beating a market consensus of 555 million pounds compiled by Thomson Reuters.

Thomas said demand for property in Britain continued to outstrip supply, and the industry was focused on increasing output by another 50,000 to around 200,000 new homes a year.

"There is a very significant supply-demand imbalance, so the underlying fundamentals are clearly not affected by yesterday's announcement," he said. "The fundamentals for the market remain very positive."