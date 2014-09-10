LONDON, Sept 10 British housebuilder Barratt
Developments said it predicted a return to more normal
seasonal trends in Britain's housing market as it posted a
full-year pretax profit up over 100 percent.
The group posted profit before tax of 390.6 million
pounds(629.8 million US dollar), in line with analyst
expectations, and said the average selling price of a property
was up 12.9 percent to 241,600 pounds.
The builder said it foresaw a cooling of the market as the
effect of a government "Help to Buy" scheme, which was
introduced in April 2013 to enable buyers with small deposits to
get a mortgage, begins to bed in.
(1 US dollar = 0.6202 British pound)
