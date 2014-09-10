* FY pretax 390.6 million stg vs year-ago 192 mln
* To return 400 mln stg to shareholders over 3 years
* Expects to build 15,700 homes in fiscal 2015 vs 14,800 in
2014
* FY dividend 10.3p/shr vs year-ago 2.5p
* Shares up 2.5p
By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's largest housebuilder
Barratt Developments predicted a return to "more
normal" trends in Britain's housing market as it posted more
than doubled yearly profit and said it would return 400 million
pounds ($645.1 million) to shareholders.
The group posted profit before tax of 390.6 million pounds
for the 12 months to June 30, in line with analyst expectations,
and said the average selling price of a property was up 12.9
percent to 241,600 pounds.
It plans to return 400 million pounds to shareholders over
three years, with the first payment of 100 million to take place
in November 2015.
The builder, Britain's biggest homebuilder by volume, also
foresaw a cooling of the market as the initial stimulus of the
British government's "Help to Buy" scheme, introduced in April
2013 to enable buyers with small deposits to get a mortgage,
begins to fade.
CEO Mark Clare told Reuters the company expects to build
15,700 homes in the 12 months to June 2015, compared with 14,800
in 2014 and 13,600 in 2013, a marginally slower rate of
increase.
"That's a good, solid, continued growth rate," he said.
Several housebuilders in recent weeks have posted buoyant
results, including Bovis Homes which recorded a 150
percent profit leap in first-half earnings.
But a series of surveys have indicated the market is
beginning to cool, with one showing the momentum behind the
London property boom is fading and another indicating house
prices are stagnating due to tougher lending rules.
An expected rise in Britain's record low 0.5 percent base
lending rate by early next year could also dampen housing
demand, with many Britons' mortgage repayments fluctuating
according to the base rate.
Barratt said it would pay a full-year dividend of 10.3 pence
per share, more than four times last year's payout of 2.5p.
Its shares were up 2.5 pence at 369.6p by 0742 GMT.
(1 US dollar = 0.6202 British pound)
(Editing by Paul Sandle and David Holmes)