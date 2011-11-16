(Adds details)

* Private average selling price up 7 pct to 207,000 stg

* Net private reservations up 26 pct

LONDON, Nov 15 UK homebuilder Barratt Developments said a focus on margins over volumes would help "significantly" improve its full-year profit, aided by higher reservation rates and selling prices in recent months.

Britain's third largest housebuilder by market value said average weekly net private reservations were up 25.9 percent from July 1 to Nov. 13 with 0.53 net private reservations per site per week.

The company added that the comparative trading period last year was hit by fears around the government's spending cuts.

An increase in new sites, particularly from recently acquired higher margin land, helped lift reservation rates and will "drive a significant improvement in profit before tax for the full year".

It added that the average selling price rose 7 percent to 207,000 pounds ($327,443)as the group and its peers have shifted their focus away from flats to family homes.

"Our strategy of pursuing value rather than volume combined with bringing recently acquired higher margin land into production, is delivering a significant improvement in operating performance," said Mark Clare, Chief Executive of Barratt in a statement on Wednesday.

He added that industry growth would remain constrained as long as mortgage finance was limited.

The builder said in August it was in early talks to sell part of its shared equity mortgage book, which may prompt other housebuilders to follow in its footsteps.

Peers Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Bovis all reported stable trading conditions in recent months, as weak demand is matched by supply constraints.

The latest data from Halifax showed a slight month-on-month rise in house prices in October, but other surveys have painted a bleaker picture and many economists see house prices in Britain falling in the months ahead as the country is teetering on the brink of recession.

Shares in Barratt closed at 89.7 pence on Tuesday, valuing the group at 893.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; editing by Rhys Jones)