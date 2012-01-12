(Adds details)
* Sees H1 group operating profit up 40 pct at 61 mln stg
* sees H1 revenue up 8 pct to 950 mln stg
LONDON, Jan 12 British housebuilder
Barratt Developments said it expects a 40 percent jump
in first-half operating profit and a rise in sales, continuing
its steady recovery despite little help from overall housing
activity.
Barratt, one of the larger listed UK housebuilders, sees its
group operating profit improving 40 percent to 61 million pounds
($93.7 million) for the six months to end-December.
Group revenue is expected to rise 8 percent to 950 million
pounds, aided by higher completion volumes and a lift in average
selling prices, while better weather conditions are helping to
lift figures compared to last year.
"This has been yet another six months of good progress for
our business despite the wider economic uncertainty," said
Barratt's chief executive Mark Clare in a statement on Thursday.
"Our strategy of optimising selling prices, improving
operational efficiency, and investing in and bringing into
production higher margin land, is delivering significant
improvements in profitability," he added.
Larger rival Persimmon said on Monday it expects its
full-year pretax profit to rise by half to the top end of
forecasts.
The prospect for homebuyers in the UK however is more bleak,
with the number of first-time buyers plummetting to a record low
in 2011, despite prices dropping and number of government
measures such as FirstBuy and a mortgage guarantee scheme.
Barratt said it welcomed government measures, which it
believes will have a positive impact on the industry.
Shares in Barratt closed at 97 pence on Wednesday, valuing
the group at approximately 936 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Adveith Nair)