* Group operating profit seen rising 40 pct to 61 mln stg
* Sees H1 revenue up 8 pct to 950 mln stg
* Shares rise 3.4 pct
By Lorraine Turner
LONDON, Jan 12 British housebuilder
Barratt Developments Plc unveiled a surge in first-half
operating profit and a rise in sales, continuing its steady
recovery despite little help from the state of the housing
market overall.
A focus on margins is helping UK housebuilders recover their
footing after several difficult years, supported by new and
cheaper land and a shift in product mix from apartments towards
houses, which is lifting average selling prices.
Barratt, one of the larger listed housebuilders, said in a
trading update it expected its group operating profit to rise by
40 percent to 61 million pounds ($93.7 million) for the six
months through December.
Barratt is due to release first-half results on in February.
Group revenue is expected to rise 8 percent year-on-year to
950 million pounds, albeit against weak comparative figures
hindered by bad weather last year.
"We've seen a strong first half with our strategy delivering
significant improvements in profitability," Barratt's group
finance director David Thomas told journalists.
This echoed comments from larger rival Persimmon,
which said on Monday it expected its full-year pretax profit to
rise by half, thanks to higher sales margins.
Barratt confirmed a good start to its financial year with a
rise in its operating margin from 5 percent last year to 6.4
percent and said it expected further improvements in the second
half.
Private forward sales jumped by nearly a third year-on-year
to 415.3 million pounds, and total forward sales rose 8 percent
to 698.1 million, leading the company to feel more confident in
its outlook despite the uncertain economic prospects.
The perspective for homebuyers in the UK is bleak, with the
number of first-time buyers plummetting to a record low in 2011,
despite prices dropping and a number of government measures such
as FirstBuy and a mortgage guarantee scheme.
"Clearly there is ongoing uncertainty in the UK housing
market as a result of economic concerns, however, we have a
strong forward sales position and we believe the implementation
of the new government-backed 95 pct mortgage indemnity scheme
will have a positive effect on the market," said Thomas.
Completions in the six-month period rose to 5,198 units
from 4,832 in the same period last year. The average selling
price rose 3 percent to 181,000 pounds, with the positive
results helping lift the group's shares by 3.4 percent at 0900
GMT.
"Driven in part by a greater exposure to London, Barratt is,
in our view, making solid progress in reshaping and
re-energising its business," said Simon Brown at Northland
Capital Partners. "The first half shows a marked improvement on
last year's comparables," he added.
($1 = 0.6513 British pounds)
(Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Adveith Nair and
Helen Massy-Beresford)