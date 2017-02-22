LONDON Feb 22 Britain's biggest housebuilder
Barratt posted a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit but built fewer homes, in a move which could harm
government efforts to boost supply to tackle a growing housing
crisis.
Barratt, which reported profit of 321 million pounds ($400
million) in the six months to end-December, had previously said
it might built fewer homes this financial year despite
continuing strong demand and a record forward order book.
"Whilst we have increased volumes across the UK by 55
percent in the last five financial years, we have maintained our
commitment to build quality and customer service," Chief
Executive David Thomas said after completions fell 6 percent.
Smaller rival Bovis said on Monday it would spend an
extra 7 million pounds to fix work on some of its properties
after a backlash from some buyers who have criticised it for
substandard building work.
($1 = 0.8004 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)