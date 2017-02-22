LONDON Feb 22 Britain's biggest housebuilder Barratt posted a 9 percent rise in first-half pretax profit but built fewer homes, in a move which could harm government efforts to boost supply to tackle a growing housing crisis.

Barratt, which reported profit of 321 million pounds ($400 million) in the six months to end-December, had previously said it might built fewer homes this financial year despite continuing strong demand and a record forward order book.

"Whilst we have increased volumes across the UK by 55 percent in the last five financial years, we have maintained our commitment to build quality and customer service," Chief Executive David Thomas said after completions fell 6 percent.

Smaller rival Bovis said on Monday it would spend an extra 7 million pounds to fix work on some of its properties after a backlash from some buyers who have criticised it for substandard building work. ($1 = 0.8004 pounds) (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)