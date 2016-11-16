LONDON Nov 16 Britain's biggest housebuilder by
volume Barratt said it was on track to deliver a key
financial target this year although a cooling market in London
meant it was having to look again at some prices.
Average prices have fallen in central London due to an
increase in stamp duty property tax and the uncertainty created
by the June 23 referendum although across the country the
housebuilder said sales have risen in the just over 19 weeks
since July 1.
"We are mindful of the potential for economic uncertainty
created by the outcome of the EU Referendum. However, market
fundamentals are robust," CEO David Thomas said.
It said it was on target to hit a return on capital employed
of 25 percent.
($1 = 0.8012 pounds)
