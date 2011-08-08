Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON, Aug 8 British housebuilder Barratt Developments said it is in early talks to sell part of its shared equity mortgage book, which would be the first time a homebuilder has shed any of this type of buyer-assisted loan.
Britain's largest housebuilder by volume confirmed press speculation around its portfolio of shared equity loans in a statement on Monday, with the book estimated to be worth 170 million pounds ($278.5 mln) according to a report in the Financial Times.
Shared equity schemes accounted for 22 percent of Barratt's sales in the year to end June, falling from 27 percent the year previously.
Housebuilders have relied heavily on shared equity products since the property market collapsed in 2008 and mortgage availability dried up.
Shared equity mortgages work by housebuilders taking an equity stake in homes sold. This enables buyers, particularly first time buyers, to buy a stake in a property and repay the loan over a fixed period of time.
Shares in Barratt were up 2.6 percent at 0725GMT. ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.