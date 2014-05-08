UPDATE 2-Berlin airports ground staff extend strike until Wednesday
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
LONDON May 8 Barratt Developments Plc
* Strong sales performance continues with 0.77 (2013: 0.68) net private reservations per active site per week
* Net private reservations up 24.6% at 0.71 (2013: 0.57) per active site per week for financial year to date
* Total forward sales as at 4 may 2014 up by 46.5% to £1,922.9m (5 may 2013: £1,312.3m)
* Confident we will deliver our fy16 roce (1) target of 18% significantly ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* Union says strike may be extended again (Adds cancellations for Tuesday)
BRUSSELS, March 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Copper recovers from biggest weekly fall since Dec * Workers at Peru copper mine began strike on Friday (Updates with closing prices) By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, March 13 The price of copper rose 1 percent on Monday to its highest level in over two weeks, buoyed mostly by supply disruptions after workers at Peru's top copper miner downed tools indefinitely late last week. Workers at Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde in Peru started an indefinite s