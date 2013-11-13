Nov 13 Barratt Developments PLC : * Net private reservations per active site per week of 0.71 (2012: 0.54), up

31.5% on prior year * Private forward sales of £1,127.4M, up 46.7% on the prior year (2012:

£768.5M) * Continue to secure excellent land opportunities * Confident that we will deliver substantial improvements in our performance