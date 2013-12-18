Dec 18 Barratt Developments PLC : * Further strengthening of strategic alliance with London and Quadrant * Formation of a new joint venture to act as the parent entity for the strategic alliance between Barratt and London and Quadrant * JV allows partners to continue to invest in future opportunities in London * The new JV parent entity is BDWZest Developments LLP * A new five year revolving credit facility of £120m has been arranged for BDWZest * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here