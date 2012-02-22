(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

* Housebuilder benefits from higher average selling prices

* Private forward sales up 24 pct at Feb 19 vs yr ago

LONDON, Feb 22 British housebuilder Barratt Developments reported a return to profit in its first-half results on Wednesday, and said the second half of the year had got off to a positive start.

Barratt, one of the larger listed housebuilders, posted an upbeat performance despite a wider stagnant property market, helped by its strategy of an increased focus in building homes in higher-margin areas.

The company reported pretax profit in the six months to Dec. 31 2011 of 22 million pounds ($34 million) versus a loss of 4.6 million pounds in the same period the year before.

Revenue increased by 8.6 percent to 953 million pounds, against weak comparative figures impacted by bad weather last year.

"Over the last six months we have continued to improve the performance of the business, despite the wider economic uncertainty," Barratt Chief Executive Mark Clare said in a statement.

"We have seen a strong start to 2012 and over the first seven weeks private reservations are running 21.8 percent ahead of this time last year."

The average price for Barratt properties rose 3.1 percent to 181,000 pounds in the six months to end-December. ($1 = 0.6321 British pounds) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)