LONDON Nov 13 British housebuilder Barratt Developments expects to deliver "substantial improvements" in its full-year performance, as the sector continues to benefit from government efforts to free up mortgage lending.

The company, Britain's largest housebuilder by volume, said it had seen an significant improvement in sales rates across all six of its operating regions, with net private reservations per active site per week at 0.71 over the 19 weeks to Nov. 10, up 31.5 percent over the same period last year.

It inked private forward sales of 1.13 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), up 46.7 percent from the prior year.

"The market remains strong, driven by better lending conditions and improving customer confidence; we are increasing production and investment for the future," Group Chief Executive Mark Clare said.

"With better market conditions and the benefits of high return land, we are confident that we will deliver substantial improvements in our performance for the full year."

Analysts currently expect Barratt to deliver a full-year pretax profits between 295.6-359 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Barratt and its rivals such as Persimmon and Bovis Homes have seen their sales boosted on the back of improving market sentiment, after the government intervened to help struggling housebuyers purchase homes with small deposits.

Barratt said since the government's Help to Buy scheme's launch in April, over 2,800 of its reservations had used the scheme's shared equity product.

Shares in Barratt closed 327.3 pence on Tuesday, valuing it at 3.24 billion pounds.