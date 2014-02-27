LONDON Feb 27 Barratt Developments and
Redrow have become the latest housebuilders to unveil
increased dividend payouts to shareholders as Britain's housing
recovery gathers pace.
Barratt, Britain's largest housebuilder by volume, said on
Thursday it would pay out 365 million pounds ($607 million) in
dividends over the three years to its 2016 full year, based on
current analyst estimates.
The company, which also reported a 162 percent jump in
pretax profits for the six months to the end of December, said
it would pay an interim dividend per share of 3.2 pence in May.
Barratt paid its first dividend in five years in 2013.
Similarly, mid-sized housebuilder Redrow said it would pay
its first interim dividend in six years of 1 pence per share.
The company posted a 107 percent rise in first-half pretax
profit to 47.5 million pounds.
"Underpinning this strong performance is an improved market
and a business model that is delivering homes that people want
to buy in places they want to live," Barratt's Chief Executive
Mark Clare said.
Barratt and Redrow join peers Persimmon and Taylor
Wimpey who this week also said they would either pay out
cash to shareholders, or accelerate plans to do so.
Britain's housing recovery picked up pace last year after
the government unveiled a scheme to free up mortgage lending for
home buyers, boosting demand for their homes.
Barratt, which said it was seeing a very strong start to its
second half with 0.76 net private reservations per active site
per week over the last eight weeks, said it expects to post full
year profit at the top end of current analyst estimates.
Analysts on average expect Barratt to report full-year
pretax profits of 323-380 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.