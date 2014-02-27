By Brenda Goh
LONDON Feb 27 Barratt Developments and
Redrow have become the latest housebuilders to unveil
increased dividend payouts as Britain's housing market emerges
from its slowdown.
Housebuilders have been buoyed by the government's "Help to
Buy" scheme, launched last year to free up lending to home
buyers, and are also reaping profits from selling homes built on
land that they bought cheaply during the financial crisis.
British house prices rose an average 8.4 percent in 2013,
mortgage lender Nationwide said in January.
Housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey
said this week they would either pay out cash to shareholders or
accelerate plans to do so.
Barratt, Britain's largest housebuilder by volume, said on
Thursday it expected to pay out around a third of earnings in
dividends over the three years to 2016. It said that, according
to current analyst estimates, this would total around 365
million pounds ($607 million).
The company, which paid its first dividend in five years
last year, said it would pay an interim dividend of 3.2 pence in
May.
The mid-sized housebuilder Redrow said it would pay its
first interim dividend in six years of 1 penny per share,
amounting to 3.7 million pounds, after pretax profit rose 107
percent to 47.5 million pounds in the first half.
"We are seeing a very different mortgage market today. The
banks started to lend at the back end of 2012 ... And obviously
with 'Help to Buy' there's been a further acceleration,"
Barratt's Chief Executive Mark Clare told Reuters.
Barratt, which also guided its full-year profits towards the
top end of analyst estimates, reported a 162 percent rise in
pretax profit for the six months to the end of December.
Analysts on average expect Barratt to report full-year
pretax profit of 323-380 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Shares in Barratt were up 4.7 percent at 430.9 pence, one of
the biggest risers in the FTSE 250 index, while Redrow
was down 0.2 percent at 321.6 pence at 1040 GMT.
Both companies said they were continuing to see strong
demand in the first few weeks of 2014, although labour shortages
and planning restrictions were checking growth.
Government data showed last week that construction started
on more homes in England last year than at any point since 2007.
However, economists say demand far exceeds supply.
Barratt said it had increased output by 19 percent in
July-December compared to the same period in 2012.