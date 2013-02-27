LONDON Feb 27 Barratt Developments PLC : * Auto alert - Barratt Developments Plc H1 pretax profit rose 113.4

percent to 46.1 million STG * Group revenues of £951.1M (2011: £952.8M) and completions of 5,085 units

(2011: 5,117 units) * Strong start to the second half * Order book of more than £1.1 billion * We expect a further significant improvement in profitability in this

financial year