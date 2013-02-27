Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON Feb 27 Barratt Developments PLC : * Auto alert - Barratt Developments Plc H1 pretax profit rose 113.4
percent to 46.1 million STG * Group revenues of £951.1M (2011: £952.8M) and completions of 5,085 units
(2011: 5,117 units) * Strong start to the second half * Order book of more than £1.1 billion * We expect a further significant improvement in profitability in this
financial year
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
* CEO Stuart Vann says "not willing to chase rates down" in home insurance on price comparison websites.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.