By Natalie Huet
LONDON, Nov 14 British housebuilder Barratt
Developments said it was on track for higher profits
this financial year as its focus on higher-margin sites, rather
than volumes, pays off in a tough market.
Britain's largest housebuilder by volumes said on Wednesday
market conditions had remained stable since July, but it
highlighted that recent government schemes aimed at easing
mortgage lending had yet to filter through to help the country's
housing market gain traction.
"Despite the positive impact of these government
initiatives, we continue to believe that a step change in
mortgage lending is required to see a sustainable increase in
the number of new homes being built," it said in a trading
statement covering the first 18 weeks of its financial year.
Weekly net private reservations per site averaged 0.54 in
the 18 weeks to Nov. 11, marginally up from 0.53 a year ago,
while the cancellation rate inched up to 16 percent from 15.5
percent.
Barratt said interest in the NewBuy scheme, which provides
state and developer guarantees on 95 percent mortgages, had
increased over the past weeks and now made up 9 percent of
private reservations excluding Scotland and Wales.
"Clearly NewBuy is starting to get traction ... The one we
are still waiting to see the longer-term effect from is Funding
for Lending," Chief Executive Mark Clare told reporters on a
conference call, referring to a scheme launched in July by the
Bank of England, which provides banks with cheap funds if they
keep up lending to households and businesses.
Like rivals Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and
Redrow, Barratt has in the past year sought to make the
most of a sluggish market by building on land made cheap by the
recession, developing more lucrative family homes rather than
apartments, and focusing on areas where prices have stayed
strong, such as London and southern England.
This has enabled it to reduce debt and announce a dividend
in 2013 for the first time in five years.
Shares in Barratt, which have doubled in value this year,
were up 1.2 percent at 189 pence on Wednesday morning, valuing
the company at around 1.8 billion pounds ($2.9 billion).