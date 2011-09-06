* Interested in 15-acre east London site - source
* Cooper Group has expressed interest
* Berkeley Group rules itself out
By Tom Bill
LONDON, Sept 6 Barratt Developments ,
the largest British housebuilder by volume, is interested in
developing the 15-acre former home of News International in
east London, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert
Murdoch's News Corp , put its one-time Wapping home up
for sale on Monday, abandoning plans to remodel it.
"It's a very attractive site for a residential developer,"
the source said. "It's likely to have a large element of housing
and Barratt would probably look to team up with a partner."
London residential developer Berkeley Group is not
interested in the site, chairman Tony Pidgley told Reuters on
Tuesday, saying the company would not add so much land to its
pipeline.
On Monday, developer Cooper Group told Reuters it had
rekindled its interest in the site after a sale was abandoned in
2008 due to poor economic conditions.
Cooper had been linked to a 200 million pound ($322 million)
deal to create a two million square feet housing, office and
retail scheme.
($1 = 0.621 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bill)