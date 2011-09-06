* Interested in 15-acre east London site - source

By Tom Bill

LONDON, Sept 6 Barratt Developments , the largest British housebuilder by volume, is interested in developing the 15-acre former home of News International in east London, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

News International, the British newspaper wing of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , put its one-time Wapping home up for sale on Monday, abandoning plans to remodel it.

"It's a very attractive site for a residential developer," the source said. "It's likely to have a large element of housing and Barratt would probably look to team up with a partner."

London residential developer Berkeley Group is not interested in the site, chairman Tony Pidgley told Reuters on Tuesday, saying the company would not add so much land to its pipeline.

On Monday, developer Cooper Group told Reuters it had rekindled its interest in the site after a sale was abandoned in 2008 due to poor economic conditions.

Cooper had been linked to a 200 million pound ($322 million) deal to create a two million square feet housing, office and retail scheme.

