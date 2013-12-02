By Euan Rocha, Allison Martell and Koh Gui Qing
TORONTO/BEIJING Dec 2 Barrick Gold Corp
, the world's largest gold producer, is poised to
announce a board shuffle and name a new chief operating officer,
according to several sources familiar with the situation.
Barrick is expected to announce on Wednesday that founder
and long-time Chairman Peter Munk will hand over the role of
chairman to his heir apparent, John Thornton, currently
co-chairman.
In addition, at least two directors will step down at the
company's next annual meeting in the spring, two of the sources
said.
Barrick is also expected to name new independent directors
who will join its board, but those changes are not expected to
take effect until the company's next annual meeting.
A spokesman for Barrick declined to comment on the changes
and said the company would update the market following a board
meeting on Dec. 4.
The company has been struggling with issues at many of its
key mines and projects including its huge Pascua-Lama project on
the border of Chile and Argentina, and its Jabal Sayid copper
project in Saudi Arabia and its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia
both acquired via its C$7.3 billion ($6.9 billion) acquisition
of Africa-focused copper miner Equinox in 2011.
Barrick shareholders have been unhappy with the company's
track record on corporate governance. This year, shareholders
demonstrated their anger by voting against Barrick's non-binding
proposal on executive compensation, in particular a huge $11.9
million signing bonus for Thornton.
Three sources said Barrick has been trying for months to
fill the COO position, and came close a few times, only to have
discussions with some candidates break down.
Barrick, which owns a sprawling empire of mines and projects
throughout North America, South America, Africa, Asia and
Australia, has been without a permanent COO since Igor Gonzales
stepped down earlier this year. Gonzales had been in the job for
barely a year.
CHINA PARTNERSHIP
Barrick has recently held talks with China Investment Corp
(CIC), the country's largest sovereign wealth fund, along with
other investors, about potential partnership opportunities,
including an investment in the company, said two sources who
asked not to be named as the talks were confidential.
CIC is already a major investor in diversified miner Teck
Resources Ltd. It bought a 17.5 percent interest in
Teck in 2009, when Teck was struggling after commodity prices
crashed following its 2008 acquisition of rival Fording Canadian
Coal Trust for about $14 billion.
Barrick faces a similar set of challenges. The price of spot
gold, which peaked in 2011 at over $1,900 an ounce, has since
fallen some 36 percent and is trading at around the $1,225
level. Its bet on Equinox has so far failed to pay off and costs
to develop Pascua Lama, which it shelved in late October, have
risen dramatically.
This would also not be the first time Barrick has tried to
attract investment from China.
Sources familiar with discussions said Barrick had extensive
talks to bring CIC on board as a strategic investor back in 2009
as it sought to unwind its hedge book. Talks fell apart and
Barrick ended up securing the funding it needed via a $3.5
billion equity offering.
Barrick announced a similar $3 billion equity offering late
in October, in order to help reduce its debt.
Sources familiar with Barrick's discussions say that the
company's latest attempts to build ties with China go beyond
merely securing a passive equity investment in the company.
Two sources said Barrick was interested in a deeper,
long-lasting partnership with the Chinese that could include
co-development and co-financing on big projects, possibly
Pascua-Lama.