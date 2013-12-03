MOVES-Golub Capital hires loan market veteran Tollinchi
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
* Potential tax may hurt Canadian dollar, thus lowering costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ethan Lou)
March 2 Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co said it expected its brands to perform better in 2017 and reported the first rise in quarterly comparable sales in a year at its Hollister brand, sending the company's shares up 14 percent.