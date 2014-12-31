Dec 31 Chile's Supreme Court has declined to
hear Barrick Gold Corp's appeal of a lower court's
decision involving fines imposed on its Pascua-Lama project by
the country's environmental regulator, the company said on
Wednesday.
Chile's environmental regulator, known as the SMA, fined
Barrick $16 million in May 2013 for not complying with some of
the country's environmental requirements for its massive
Pascua-Lama gold and silver project.
However, Chile's Environment Court subsequently found the
fines were not properly determined. Barrick, the world's biggest
gold producer, appealed the decision.
In the latest development, the Supreme Court said it would
not hear the appeal as Canadian-based Barrick is not a party to
the case because the original action was against the SMA.
As a result of the ruling, the SMA will now re-evaluate the
fines it imposed on the project. Barrick gave no indication of
the possible size of a new fine.
A Barrick spokesman could not be reached for comment.
At one time its biggest new development project, Barrick
halted the development of Pascua-Lama in October 2013 after
spending more than $5 billion.
The project, on the border between Chile and Argentina, had
been plagued by political opposition, permitting issues, labor
unrest, cost-overruns and a falling gold price.
