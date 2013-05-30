OTTAWA May 30 Chilean President Sebastian Pinera said on Thursday he hoped Barrick Gold Corp's Pascua Lama gold mine project, which the environmental regulator has suspended, would proceed as long as the company complied with the requirements.

He was speaking at a news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper after a joint meeting.

Pinera said Barrick needed to make improvements in 23 different areas. He also said Canadian investment was welcome in his country.