TORONTO Dec 4 Barrick Gold Corp
confirmed on Wednesday that 86-year old chairman and founder
Peter Munk will leave the board at the gold miner's next annual
meeting in the spring, and announced two other departures from
its board.
Directors Brian Mulroney and Howard Beck will not stand for
re-election at the next meeting. The company announced four new
board nominees: Ned Goodman, Nancy Lockhart, David Naylor and
Ernie Thrasher.
Some shareholders have complained that Barrick's board lacks
independence, being too easily swayed by Munk, and the company
had been promising changes at the board for several months.