TORONTO Oct 30 Barrick Gold Corp has considered selling part of its copper business or taking a strategic equity investment to reduce its debt, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing "people with knowledge of the matter."

Bloomberg said Barrick has not settled on a strategy, and "there's no certainty a deal will occur." It said the company has also looked at selling part of its huge Pascua-Lama project, located on the border between Chile and Argentina.

The world's top gold producer is expected to raise Pascua-Lama's estimated capital cost on Thursday when it reports results for the third quarter.

Barrick could not immediately be reached for comment.