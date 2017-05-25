GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
TORONTO May 25 Barrick Gold said on Thursday that two mines at its majority-held Acacia Mining , which account for some 6 percent of Barrick's 2017 production guidance, are impacted by Tanzania's current concentrate export ban.
Barrick, which holds a 63.9-percent stake in Acacia, said that if Acacia needed to revise its 2017 forecast, then Barrick would evaluate any necessary adjustments to its own full-year outlook.
In total, Acacia accounts for approximately 10 percent of Barrick's 2017 gold production guidance of 5.3-5.6 million ounces of gold.
Toronto-based Barrick said its current full-year forecast includes a contribution of 545,000-575,000 ounces of gold from Acacia, at an all-in sustaining production cost of $880-$920 per ounce of gold. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
(Changes headline to barrels per day from barrels) By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that crippled production in 2016. Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim