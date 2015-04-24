TORONTO, April 24 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, the country's largest pension fund manager, on
Friday joined a slew of other investors opposing Barrick Gold
Corp's executive pay structure.
Toronto-based CPPIB said it plans to come out against the
advisory vote on executive compensation that Barrick will be
having at its annual shareholder meeting next week. It also said
it plans to withhold support from Brett Harvey, one of Barrick's
board members and the chair of its compensation committee.
Last week, two smaller Canadian pension funds, the British
Columbia Investment Management Corp (BCIMC) and the Ontario
Teachers' Pension Plan Board, said they plan to withhold support
from Barrick's entire board in light of their concerns with
Barrick's executive compensation package.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)