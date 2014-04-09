TORONTO, April 9 Barrick Gold Corp's
push to improve governance has won the approval of proxy advisor
ISS, which is recommending that clients vote with the board at
the miner's annual meeting, according to a report obtained by
Reuters.
Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending a vote in
favor of Barrick's revamped executive compensation plan. Last
year it advised clients to vote against a non-binding pay
resolution, along with rival adviser Glass Lewis, and the
resolution was soundly rejected.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)