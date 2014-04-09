TORONTO, April 9 Barrick Gold Corp's push to improve governance has won the approval of proxy advisor ISS, which is recommending that clients vote with the board at the miner's annual meeting, according to a report obtained by Reuters.

Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending a vote in favor of Barrick's revamped executive compensation plan. Last year it advised clients to vote against a non-binding pay resolution, along with rival adviser Glass Lewis, and the resolution was soundly rejected. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)