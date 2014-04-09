BRIEF-Moody's says UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
(Adds detail on ISS's assessment, background)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, April 9 Barrick Gold Corp's push to improve governance has won the approval of influential proxy adviser ISS, which is recommending that clients vote with the board at the miner's annual meeting, according to a report obtained by Reuters.
Institutional Shareholder Services is recommending a vote in favor of Barrick's revamped executive compensation plan, as well as all of its board nominees, at the April 30 meeting.
Last year ISS, along with rival adviser Glass Lewis, recommended that clients vote against a non-binding pay resolution, which was soundly rejected.
Barrick in March unveiled a plan to pay the largest part of top executives' compensation in units that convert into the company's shares. Executives cannot sell the shares until they retire or leave the company.
ISS said Barrick had responded to shareholders' concerns, and the changes should improve disclosure and better link the long-term interests of management and investors.
Barrick announced a board shake-up in December, saying two longtime directors would not stand for re-election and naming four new nominees. It also confirmed that founder and Chairman Peter Munk would step down. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* UK insurers' asset management firms set to capitalize on pensions expertise
TOKYO, March 22 Japan's Nikkei share average tumbled on Wednesday to its lowest close since late February, taking its cue from a sell-off on Wall Street and a strengthening of the perceived safe-haven yen.
SEOUL, March 22 Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) is in talks to buy a stake in the Toshiba-Engie British nuclear joint venture NuGen, chief executive of the South Korean utility said.