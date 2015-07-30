July 30 Barrick Gold Corp said on Thursday it has reached an agreement to sell 50 percent of its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile to Chile-focused miner Antofagasta Plc for just over $1 billion in cash.

"Following a highly competitive auction process, we are pleased to reach an agreement with the ideal partner for Zaldívar," Barrick Co-President Kelvin Dushnisky said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)