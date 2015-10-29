METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
TORONTO Oct 29 Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold producer, said on Thursday that it has just begun a second round in the sales process for six U.S. gold assets that it wants to divest and expects to sign at least one agreement before year-end.
"It's a very competitive, robust process," said senior vice-president Kevin Thomson on a conference call with analysts. "Our expectation is to sign one or more binding agreements before the end of the year."
As part of its plan to cut at least $3 billion in debt this year, Barrick has said it will sell six of its U.S. gold mines and projects: Bald Mountain, Round Mountain, Spring Valley, Ruby Hill, Hilltop and Golden Sunlight. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SAO PAULO, March 24 Cyrela Brazil Reality SA expects high levels of sales cancellations during the current first quarter, a sign Brazil's largest homebuilder continues to struggle with the impact of a multi-year downturn in domestic construction.