SYDNEY, April 29 Canada's Barrick Gold
will relinquish some management duties at Australia's Super Pit
gold mine to partner Newmont Mining, in a further
pull-back from operations in the Southern Hemisphere
Barrick, the world's biggest gold producer, has already sold
three mines in Australia and is taking bids on a fourth in a bid
to lower net debt by about $3 billion. It is also trying to sell
the Porgera gold mine in neighbouring Papua New Guinea.
Barrick had about $13 billion in debt at the end of 2014.
Barrick and Denver-based Newmont have long been 50-50
partners in the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM), which
operates the Super Pit, at one stage Australia's biggest gold
mine.
The companies had agreed that due to Barrick's reduced
presence in Australia, Newmont would "provide greater direction
and support to operation of the mine", KCGM acting general
manager Ian Butler said in comments emailed to Reuters.
The ownership structure of the operation would not change,
Butler said.
Australian gold mines are changing hands at a fast clip at a
turning point in the gold cycle, according to analysts and
mining executives.
After years of losing money or just breaking even, many are
back in the black thanks in part to a weakening Australian
dollar.
Evolution Mining is looking to buy more gold mines
after reaching a $230 million deal to acquire two locally
producing mines from Luxembourg-based La Mancha Group
International BV.
Northern Star Resources has said it was in a
position to make "value accretive acquisitions" after acquiring
Barrick's Plutonic mine in late 2013 for A$28 million, while
copper-focused Oz Minerals has also said it was looking
at buying gold mines.
In Australian dollar terms gold has risen 25
percent since last November, while U.S. dollar gold XAU= has
climbed less than 2 percent.
The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold index index tracking
Australian gold producers has risen more than 30 percent this
year.
