July 16 Barrick Gold Corp has no plans to appoint a new chief executive, its chairman John Thornton said on Wednesday after the world's biggest gold producer announced that CEO Jamie Sokalsky would step down in September.

Thornton told Reuters in an interview that the company would operate under a structure announced earlier on Wednesday, with two co-presidents.

Thornton also said that Barrick remained open to a tie-up with U.S. gold producer Newmont Mining Co but that the two companies were not in talks currently. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto; Writing by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Amran Abocar,Editing by Franklin Paul)