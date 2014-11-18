BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says board approved an annual budget of about $4.85 mln for 2017
* Karnalyte resources inc. Releases financial results for the year ended 2016 and announces plans for q1 and q2 2017
TORONTO Nov 18 Barrick Gold Corp named mining industry veteran Shaun Usmar as its chief financial officer designate on Tuesday, marking the latest shake-up at the gold miner.
Usmar, the former finance head of Xstrata Nickel, is set to replace Ammar Al-Joundi, who will be leaving Barrick after the announcement of the company's year-end results.
Usmar will join Barrick on Nov. 24 and will become chief financial officer on Feb. 18, 2015, the company said, adding Usmar will work with Al-Joundi until his departure in order to ensure a smooth transition. (Reporting by Euan Rocha, editing by G Crosse)
WASHINGTON, March 16 While he has swallowed a big budget cut, had his chosen deputy vetoed, and been dismissed as invisible in his own building, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is playing a patient game to gain influence by avoiding public conflicts with the White House, six current and former U.S. officials said on Thursday.
* Maxim power corp. Announces 2016 financial and operating results