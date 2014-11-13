TORONTO Nov 13 Barrick Gold Corp, one
of the world's largest gold miners, said Thursday it had
appointed Sergio Fuentes project director for its suspended
Pascua-Lama gold and copper development in South America to try
and improve project returns.
Executive project director Fuentes will also focus on
optimizing engineering and developing an execution plan for
remaining construction at the project.
In the short term, the former Codelco executive will oversee
final engineering for a water management system in Chile and try
to reduce care and maintenance costs, Barrick said.
A decision to restart the huge Pascua-Lama project, which
straddles the Chilean and Argentine border, would depend on the
resolution of permissioning and legal matters in Chile and
improved project economics, the Toronto-based company said.
Barrick mothballed the remote Pascua-Lama project in October
2013, in a surprise reversal on a project that had already cost
more than $5 billion.
The company had counted on the project to provide a large
share of future gold production, but it was plagued by political
opposition, permitting issues, labor unrest, cost overruns and a
sharp drop in bullion prices.
