(Adds comment from Barrick spokesman)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, April 9 Influential proxy advisory firm
Glass Lewis is recommending that shareholders vote against
Barrick Gold Corp's executive compensation plan, while
flagging "serious concerns" with the executive chairman's pay.
Toronto-based Barrick introduced a new compensation program
last year after a shareholder outcry in 2013, but it still
resulted in Executive Chairman John Thornton being paid $12.9
million, or one-third more than in 2013.
At its annual meeting in Toronto on April 28, Barrick will
consider an advisory resolution on executive compensation. While
non-binding, such "say on pay" votes can send a message of
shareholder discontent to companies.
Michael Sprung, president of Sprung Investment Management,
said he thought most money managers would vote against the
executive compensation plan.
"Their (Barrick's) approach the last few years does not seem
to have served the shareholders that well. It seems to have
served management quite well," said Sprung, whose firm holds
Barrick shares.
Under Barrick's new plan, announced in March 2014, the
largest part of top executive compensation is based on
performance and paid in units that convert into Barrick shares
that cannot be sold until an executive retires or leaves the
company.
Thornton does not participate in this "innovative" plan,
Glass Lewis said, and instead has a "unique and less structured
compensation program" tailored to his role as chairman, with
vague performance considerations.
"Given the absence of any clear threshold, target or maximum
compensation levels, shareholders may find Mr. Thornton's
compensation to be a 'black box,' whereby the potential amounts
to be paid each year are unknown and completely discretionary,"
the report said.
Barrick, the world's largest gold producer by output, said
its information circular lays out in detail the process that
determines Thornton's compensation.
"The pay-for-performance principles used to determine
compensation for the chairman are the same as those applied to
the management team," Barrick spokesman Andy Lloyd said in an
email.
"Just as with management, the chairman's performance is
evaluated against a series of concrete initiatives disclosed to
shareholders in advance, and a majority of his compensation is
long-term in nature in the form of common shares that must be
held until retirement."
Despite Thornton's accomplishments in 2014 and Barrick's
narrowed annual loss, to $2.50 a share from $10.14 in 2013, his
"exorbitant" pay package is concerning, the report said.
Like other gold producers, Barrick faced tough conditions in
2014 as bullion prices stayed one third below 2011 peaks. The
company's stock underperformed peers last year, falling 39
percent, compared with the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index's
7 percent decline.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor. Editing by Andre Grenon)