UPDATE 1-Magellan Midstream shuts Iowa pipeline after 3,300-bbls diesel spill
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.
Dec 6 Barrick Gold has appointed Pablo Marcet, an executive with nearly 30 years of mining exploration, development and operations experience in Latin America, as a director, the world's biggest gold miner said on Tuesday.
Marcet's appointment reflects the "increasingly important role" Latin America will play in Barrick's long-term growth strategy, the Toronto-based miner said in a statement. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
Jan 25 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro, speaking at CIBC investor conference in British Columbia:
TORONTO, Jan 25 Tundra Energy Marketing Ltd on Wednesday confirmed its pipeline was the source of a leak of some 200,000 liters (52,830 gallons) of crude oil onto aboriginal land in Saskatchewan that was discovered by a member of the community last week.