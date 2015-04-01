(Adds lawyer's comment, closing share price)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 1 Barrick Gold Corp has
lost its bid to dismiss a U.S. lawsuit that accuses the world's
largest gold producer of concealing problems at a troubled South
American mine and of fraudulently inflating the company's market
value by billions of dollars.
U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan ruled on
Wednesday that shareholders can pursue class action claims that
Barrick intended to deceive them about environmental problems
afflicting its Pascua-Lama project on the border of Argentina
and Chile.
"Though plaintiffs have not alleged a motive, they have
sufficiently alleged strong circumstantial evidence of conscious
misbehavior or recklessness," the judge wrote in a 55-page
decision.
Scheindlin also said shareholders can pursue claims that
Barrick misled them about its accounting for the project.
The judge dismissed claims alleging that Barrick
intentionally misled them about costs and production delays.
She also dismissed claims related to transactions conducted
on the Toronto Stock Exchange, saying a key U.S. securities
fraud law does not reach that far.
Jim Hughes, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a phone
interview: "It is a very good result for shareholders, and
allows us to go forward on several very strong claims."
Barrick bought the untapped Pascua-Lama mine in 1994, and
had been counting on it to generate a large percentage of its
overall gold production.
But cost overruns, environmental issues, labor unrest,
political opposition and falling bullion prices contributed to
Barrick's decision on Oct. 31, 2013 to indefinitely halt the
project, after it had already spent more than $5 billion.
Investors who bought Barrick's common stock sued for losses
covering the period from May 7, 2009, when Barrick said it would
begin construction on Pascua-Lama, through Nov. 1, 2013.
These investors said Barrick touted Pascua-Lama during this
period as a "world-class project that will contribute low-cost
ounces at double-digit returns," even as it became clear the
project would fall short of expectations.
Scheindlin said the shareholders may amend their lawsuit,
though it was "difficult to believe that plaintiffs will be able
to plead additional facts that are not already included in their
almost 200-page, 548-paragraph complaint."
Barrick shares closed up C$1.33, or 9.6 percent, at C$15.18
on Wednesday in Toronto. That gave Barrick a market value of
C$17.7 billion ($14 billion), Reuters data show. Shares of
several other mining companies also rose on Wednesday.
The case is In re: Barrick Gold Securities Litigation, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 13-03851.
($1=$1.26 Canadian)
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker; and Peter Galloway)